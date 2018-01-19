The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Has Everyone Cracking Up Backstage At Wendy Williams Show [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley was on The Wendy Williams Show today! While he was hanging out backstage, he was watching Wendy’s hot topics. Then, it was time to go! Rickey got silly and cracked some jokes as he was waiting to go onstage, and had the show’s segment producer cracking up. He also made sure Wendy’s famous shoe-cam was ready for him.

Plus, he showed us a huge stack of his books awaiting to be gifted to the audience during the show, and got super turned up just before he hit the stage! Check out this exclusive video to see more of this behind the scenes moment brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” at 6am ET.

