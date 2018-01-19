Stacey Dash Says Oprah Knew About Harvey Weinstein

Stacey Dash is rearing her head into the trending flames once again.  This time she is sinking her teeth into singer Seal, Oprah Winfrey and a few Hollywood heavy hitter actresses/actors.

It’s being reported that Stacey Dash says Oprah knew that Harvey Weinstein was not a coir boy.

According to a story from The Shade Room

Dash claims that all of the “cool kids” like Oprah,  and the rest of Hollywood’s elite knew about all of these sexual assault allegations and used their status to protect each other.

“I won’t walk back what I believe. Oprah the homecoming queen, prom queen and class president knew. Meryl, the high school drama star knew. Most of those women wearing black knew. The class clown, Seth McFarland knew. He joked about it a few years ago on the Oscars, Hollywood’s equivalent of the prom,” “As so many of my critics like to point out, aside from “Clueless” I am nobody. So how did this “nobody” know about Harvey Weinstein, and the popular, powerful mogul, Oprah Winfrey did not? Dash writes.  Read More Here

 

 

