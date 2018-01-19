News
These Really Creative Drug Dealers Hid Hundreds Of Kilos Of Cocaine In Pineapples

It's true...

Spanish and Portuguese police have seized hundreds of kilos of cocaine in a drug bust that has led to the arrest of nine gang members so far. What’s interesting is, they hid the drugs inside pineapples.

ABC News reports “The Spanish Interior Ministry said in a press release that the cocaine was packed in a cylindrical manner, covered in yellow wax to appear as if made of the fruit, then covered by previously emptied out pineapple skins. Six police records showed that two hydraulic presses, three packaging machines, and over 400,000 euros in cash were among the things found in the raids.”

The site continues, “…the gang stored their cocaine in Terrasa, Barcelona, before transporting it to their Madrid laboratories every 15 to 20 days. The agents determined that the cocaine that was stored in pineapples travelled from Panama to the port of Lisbon by sea.”

Those were some seriously inventive criminals, amirite? Click here for more on how it all went down.

