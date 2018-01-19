9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Justin Timberlake Claims He and Janet Jackson Have Made Peace

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
The AOL TopSpeed Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime Show Produced by MTV

Source: J. Shearer / Getty

Since the infamous big game incident years ago, Janet Jackson fans have demanded Justin publicly apologize.

Justin has now admitted in an interview with Zane Lowe for Beats 1 Justin claims he and Janet made peace long ago, but he doesn’t think it’s his job to let the public know.

The Style Evolution Of Justin Timberlake

10 photos Launch gallery

The Style Evolution Of Justin Timberlake

Continue reading The Style Evolution Of Justin Timberlake

The Style Evolution Of Justin Timberlake

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 2 hours ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 2 hours ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 22 hours ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 22 hours ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 23 hours ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 3 days ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 3 days ago
01.16.18
14 items
LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The…
 3 days ago
01.16.18
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 1 week ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 1 week ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 1 week ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 1 week ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 1 week ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 1 week ago
01.10.18
Photos