Offset Of Migos Raps “I Cannot Vibe With Queers” & Apologizes

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

The Migos caught backlash from the LGBT community for comments they made, although they were moved to apologize. However, Offset has reignited the divide after rapping on a guest feature that he “cannot vibe with queers” thus sparking new outrage.

migos z1079 interviews bijou

On YFN Lucci’s “Boss Life” track from the Wish Me Well 3 project, Offest raps, “I cannot vibe with queers/I got the heart of a bear.” Listen below:

Some fans were upset and he took to social media to explain & apologize for any offense.

 

 

