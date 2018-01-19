Offset Of Migos Raps “I Cannot Vibe With Queers” & Apologizes

The Migos caught backlash from the LGBT community for comments they made, although they were moved to apologize. However, Offset has reignited the divide after rapping on a guest feature that he “cannot vibe with queers” thus sparking new outrage.

On YFN Lucci’s “Boss Life” track from the Wish Me Well 3 project, Offest raps, “I cannot vibe with queers/I got the heart of a bear.” Listen below:

Some fans were upset and he took to social media to explain & apologize for any offense.

