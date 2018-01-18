Fasho Celebrity News
CARDI B: Billboard to Box Office

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

When Cardi B decides to take a break from smashing Billboard records, it might be to take over the box office.

TMZ reports that Cardi has quietly inked her first movie deal and plans to begin filming in March.

There are no details yet on the movie, Cardi’s role or what kind of paycheck she’ll take home. But TMZ notes that she’s turned down other big-money gigs in March to clear her shooting schedule, which means it’s unlikely that she’s taking opportunities just for exposure.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • She’s taking over the world.
  • Don’t spread yourself too thin, Cardi. Just because everyone’s gassing you up doesn’t mean you need to try to do the most. Just do you and trust your gut.
  • She’s quickly eclipsing her fiance, Offset, when it comes to star power.
  • Cardi B recently became the first woman with five Top 10 hits on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart in a single week, beating Beyonce‘s previous record of four.
Photos