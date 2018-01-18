Kendrick Lamar Rumored to Perform at Grammys

Kendrick Lamar is rumored to be a headlining performer for another national television event.

The Top Dawg Entertainment rapper, according to Billboard, is scheduled to be the opening performer for the Grammy Awards, taking place on January 28th. Other artists scheduled to perform include Sza, Cardi B, and Childish Gambino.

Lamar is nominated for seven Grammys, including album of the year, best rap album and record of the year. Recently, he performed at the college football championship halftime show.