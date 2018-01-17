Twitter User Gets Down To The Nitty-Gritty About Sex

Folks could benefit from revisiting the sex conversation as much as possible.

Sure many people are having it. Sure sex sells. But what does it really mean for you and your sexual partner(s)?

With many people speaking up about their harmful sexual experiences, now is another perfect time to have the sex talk.

One Twitter user agreed with a thoughtful reflection on pleasure, consent and what good sex means to her. Swipe through to check out her story.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: