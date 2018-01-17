Tiffany Haddish The Official New Spokesperson For Groupon [VIDEO]

Tiffany Haddish hooking Will and Jada Pinkett Smith up with a swamp tour ticket she bought on GROUPON, is getting the “Girls Trip” break out star another salary plus the biggest commercial stage in the world.

GROUPON has named Tiffany their new spokesperson and she’ll star in a series of Groupon ads that will kick off during Super Bowl.

Tiffany Haddish made the announcement via a video she posted on her social media. Take a look at her video below.

Everyone knows I’m a huge @Groupon fan and guess what? They made me their spokesperson. That’s right, I am now the official spokesperson for Groupon! So get your Groupon on with me. #SaveLikeTiffany #ad pic.twitter.com/yoZ2kwKyAQ — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) January 15, 2018

