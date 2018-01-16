One News Anchor Came For Donald Trump’s Life In Viral Video

A Texas news anchor had all the time to drag Donald Trump on-air and now her comments have gone viral.

Alisha Laventure made her comments in response to Trump, who reportedly referred to places like Haiti and parts of Africa as “sh*thole” countries. The statement sparked an uproar from the media and now Laventure, whose parents immigrated from Haiti, is chiming in.

Her thoughts about Trump racked up over 5 millions views on Facebook and over 128,000 shares. Check out her searing words below.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: