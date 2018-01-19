Gucci Mane & Lil Baby Ft. Marlo – “The Load” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

0 reads Leave a comment
Lil Baby And His Dawg come together to drop some new music with the assistance of Marlo. Its “The Load” that stems from Quality Control’s “Control The Streets Vol.1 mixtape. Watch the trio, load and unload in the video below.
Waka Flocka Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [Exclusive Photos]
Waka Flocka Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [Exclusive Photos]
