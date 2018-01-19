Music & Entertainment
Gucci Mane & Lil Baby Ft. Marlo – “The Load” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Written By: Sharif D.King

Lil Baby And His Dawg come together to drop some new music with the assistance of Marlo. Its “The Load” that stems from Quality Control’s “Control The Streets Vol.1 mixtape. Watch the trio, load and unload in the video below.

 

 

