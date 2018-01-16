JAY-Z – “Blue’s Freestyle” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Hov & Bey’s Daughter Blue Ivy has taken off on the music scene with her first freestyle which has become a popular track off the 4:44 project. While everyone is still in awe of Blue Ivy Carter holding her own on the track without the assistance of her parents, no on expect a visual to appear that speaks to the freestyle. We have of Course the Carter family and Roc Nation not to mention the producers Oronde Garrett, Eric Elston, and Art Life Studios to thank for bringing this music piece to the animation world. With the way in which this visual was put orchestrated i could easily envision Blue Ivy Carter with a full season cartoon. Watch the Blue Ivy Animation Freestyle below.

