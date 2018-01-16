Casanova – “Set Trippin” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Casanova takes a minute to extend his hand to a few real ones. Casanova been putting in work on music side and goes as far as showing love to the gritty era with the gritty aura. While Casanova easily exposes the fake gangsters and his fearless 2X’s Movement he also brings out the Gorilla in him for the world to see. Watch how the “Set Trippin” happens by way of Brooklyn in the video below.

