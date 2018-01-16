Fasho Celebrity News
DAVE EAST: Still Paranoid

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Dave East dropped two projects last year in Paranoia: A True Story and KARMA. Five months after dropping the original, the Harlem rapper returns with the sequel Paranoia 2 (P2).

The 15-track mixtape features guest appearances by T.I.Tory Lanez, Lloyd Banks and Marsha AmbrosiusP2 is now streaming.

The Harlem MC will support the project by heading out on a 13-date tour, running from today through February 3rd.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Sounds like the fans who bought tickets to see him on tour will get treated to some fresh material.
  • The name is East but with a sound like that, he’ll be worldwide soon enough.
Photos