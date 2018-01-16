Fasho Celebrity News
A Music Legend Wants to “Funk” With Cardi B

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

George Clinton recently did a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) where he revealed an unlikely collaborator he hopes to “funk” with in the future — Cardi B.

The 76-year-old legend has spoken before about his appreciation for modern rap music and artists like Kendrick Lamar, who he compared to Prince. But what might be even more surprising is the fact that Clinton has come out as a fan of trap music. When asked about his current playlist, he replied, “Flying Lotus, Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar, Jay Z’s new album, Tra’Zae, and all that [stuff] coming out of Atlanta. All that trap [stuff]. I’m trapped in it.”

Later, Clinton answered a question about the artist he most wants to work with. Without hesitating, he doubled down on his Cardi B appreciation and responded, “I’d like to work with Cardi B. She’s got the funk.”

It’s hard to imagine what a George Clinton and Cardi B collab would even sound like, but if it’s anything like his “Ain’t That Funkin’ Hard on You” remix with Ice Cube and Kendrick Lamar, we’re here for it. You can hear that below, and read Clinton’s whole Reddit AMA here.

Fasho THoughts:

  • If the Cardi B collab is anything like the “Ain’t That Funkin’ Hard on You” remix with Ice Cube and Kendrick Lamar, we’re here for it.
  • It’s all too often we see old heads who can’t relate to how music has changed and evolved. It’s refreshing to see Clinton staying true to his funk roots while staying hip to everything else.
  • We could funk with this.
