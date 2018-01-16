The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Prank Call: Customer Wants To Make Auto Body Owner Pay For "Talkin' Stupid" [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
In this Prank Call, Roy Wood Jr. calls a lady to tell her that she has to pay for repairs for the other car involved in car accident. Not only did he wake her up to tell her this, he also wasn’t too nice about waking her up so early. Click on the audio player to hear more of this hilarious clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos