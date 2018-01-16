Prank Call: Customer Wants To Make Auto Body Owner Pay For “Talkin’ Stupid” [EXCLUSIVE]

In this Prank Call, Roy Wood Jr. calls a lady to tell her that she has to pay for repairs for the other car involved in car accident. Not only did he wake her up to tell her this, he also wasn’t too nice about waking her up so early. Click on the audio player to hear more of this hilarious clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Prank Call: Man Wants Ice Cream Party For His Weight Watchers Class [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Man Wants To Exchange Condom That Doesn’t Fit Right [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Man Calls Woman’s Father With Relationship Demands [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: