JAY-Z: Getting In Character

Jay-Z‘s making moves to cake up off the cartoon character he created.
Hov’s company, S. Carter Enterprises, just filed docs to trademark the animated character “Jaybo” — first seen in the “Story of O.J.” music video. The plan is to put Jaybo’s likeness on T-shirts, sweaters, hats, blankets, shams, dinnerware, mugs, cocktail shakers and thermoses.
The Jaybo character is a play off of Sambo, the main character in a racist 1899 children’s book. (TMZ)
Fasho THoughts:
- He’s not a business man, he’s a business, man.
- Even if he doesn’t wind up making his own merch, this will stop anyone else from taking advantage of his intellectual property.
- Commercializing such a controversial cultural figure is definitely gonna ruffle some feathers.
- How about an Everyone Hates Jaybo cartoon on TV?
