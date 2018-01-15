JAY-Z: Getting In Character

Jay-Z‘s making moves to cake up off the cartoon character he created.

Hov’s company, S. Carter Enterprises, just filed docs to trademark the animated character “Jaybo” — first seen in the “Story of O.J.” music video. The plan is to put Jaybo’s likeness on T-shirts, sweaters, hats, blankets, shams, dinnerware, mugs, cocktail shakers and thermoses.

The Jaybo character is a play off of Sambo, the main character in a racist 1899 children’s book. (TMZ)

Fasho THoughts:

He’s not a business man, he’s a business, man.

Even if he doesn’t wind up making his own merch, this will stop anyone else from taking advantage of his intellectual property.

Commercializing such a controversial cultural figure is definitely gonna ruffle some feathers.

How about an Everyone Hates Jaybo cartoon on TV?

