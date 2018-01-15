Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

JAY-Z: Getting In Character

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 4 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

Jay-Z‘s making moves to cake up off the cartoon character he created.

Hov’s company, S. Carter Enterprises, just filed docs to trademark the animated character “Jaybo” — first seen in the “Story of O.J.” music video. The plan is to put Jaybo’s likeness on T-shirts, sweaters, hats, blankets, shams, dinnerware, mugs, cocktail shakers and thermoses.

The Jaybo character is a play off of Sambo, the main character in a racist 1899 children’s book. (TMZ)

Fasho THoughts:

  • He’s not a business man, he’s a business, man.
  • Even if he doesn’t wind up making his own merch, this will stop anyone else from taking advantage of his intellectual property.
  • Commercializing such a controversial cultural figure is definitely gonna ruffle some feathers.
  • How about an Everyone Hates Jaybo cartoon on TV?
Don Juan Fasho

Source: Radio One Cincy / Radio One Cincy

character , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , getting , In , jay-z

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 4 days ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 5 days ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 5 days ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 6 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 6 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 6 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Nas & Kelis Reach New Child Custody…
 6 days ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 6 days ago
01.09.18
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She…
 6 days ago
01.09.18
Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star…
 6 days ago
01.09.18
Folks are Calling Ginuwine Trans-phobic for Not Kissing…
 7 days ago
01.09.18
H&M In Hot Water After Racially Insensitive Ad
 7 days ago
01.09.18
Try It! This Trippy Math Trick Has Most…
 1 week ago
01.08.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 2 weeks ago
01.04.18
Photos