2 CHAINZ: Teams With Versace

2 Chainz has teamed up with luxury clothing brand Versace for a new collection of sneakers with the name Chain Reaction.

The kicks feature boxier-looking silhouettes, keeping up with current footwear trends. The new shoes debuted at Milan Fashion Week.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the Chain Reaction sneakers will soon be online for purchase but likely only in limited quantities and perhaps select designs.

Fasho Thoughts:

It’s a bold move for Versace and 2 Chainz.

We already know that 2 Chainz has expensive taste — this is a match made in heaven.

The materials on these look super-premium but the silhouette just looks clunky.

Expect to see these hit retail around March.

