Liam Neeson Gives His Take on the #MeToo Movement

While the rise of the #MeToo and the exposure of men like Harvey Weinstein has been embraced by many in Hollywood, some are men in the industry are pushing back. The latest, and perhaps most prominent, to take this stance is Liam Neeson. While promoting his new film, The Commuter, on the Irish talk show The Late Late Show, Neeson made it clear that he thought the movement had gone too far, labeling it as a “witch hunt” in some instances.

“There’s a bit of a witch hunt happening too. There are some people — famous people — being suddenly accused of touching some girl’s knee or something, and suddenly have been dropped from their program or something.”

Neeson continued, talking about how he feels that A Prarie Home Companion‘s Garrison Keillor was a victim of the movement. However, his take on the matter got a little troubling when the topic of Dustin Hoffman’s alleged sexual harassment and assault came up, with Neeson claiming that Hoffman groping a woman’s breast was “childhood stuff.”

“The Dustin Hoffman thing, I’m on the fence about that. When you’re doing a play, and you’re with your family — other actors, technicians — you do silly things. And it becomes superstitious if you don’t do it every night you think it’s going to jinx the show.”

Liam Neeson on the wave of sexual harassment allegations against high profile men in Hollywood #latelate pic.twitter.com/NzT0rWXf25 — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) January 12, 2018

