Tyga – “Temperature” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Tyga – "Temperature" (Video)

Written By: Sharif D.King

Posted 2 hours ago
T- Raww makes the temperature rise with his newest single “Temperature.” In the visual,Tyga takes a trip captured with modern technology and VHS filters combined  to create a unique video. In the video  Tyga applies his love to a secret female companion on a date full of wonderful moments with the two of them grooving to the dance hall like sound. Watch the video below.

 

 

