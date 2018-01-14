Tyga – “Temperature” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

T- Raww makes the temperature rise with his newest single “Temperature.” In the visual,Tyga takes a trip captured with modern technology and VHS filters combined to create a unique video. In the video Tyga applies his love to a secret female companion on a date full of wonderful moments with the two of them grooving to the dance hall like sound. Watch the video below.

