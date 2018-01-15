Omarosa Had A Sexual Relationship With Donald Trump, Former ‘Atlanta Housewives’ Star Claims

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Omarosa Had A Sexual Relationship With Donald Trump, Former ‘Atlanta Housewives’ Star Claims

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-EDUCATION

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Gross.

 

Omarosa Manigault Newman has had feuds with many Black women: April Ryan, Symone D. Sanders, Angela Rye and more. So it shouldn’t shock you that she has beef with former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Claudia Jordan, who also appeared on Celebrity ApprenticeBack in 2013, Jordan was allegedly punched by Omarosa‘s mother for cursing at her on the red carpet at the BET Awards. Five years later, there is still bad  blood and Jordan had some harsh things to say about the former White House staffer.

According to The Unstabled podcast, Claudia claimed Omarosa had a sexual relationship with Donald Trump, “Allegedly, I have a friend of a friend of hers that — there is some talk that there may have been some inappropriateness between the two…allegedly.” But she also said that she would be surprised “because of what he used to say about her to me about her looks.”  When asked why she would be shocked if Omarosa hooked up with Trump, Claudia foolishly added, “How can I say this without everybody hating me? He’s more of a house Negro type of Black woman…but then again, if you’re just getting head allegedly, I think that head has no face.”

So, basically Jordan is saying Trump would prefer light-skinned women because they were “house Negroes,” which is a historical myth that has been debunked? Although we are no fan of Omarosa, using a historically incorrect slave analogy to prove a catty point is seriously offensive. Listen to the clip below:

Girl, bye-bye.

SEE ALSO:

Will Alabama’s Black Voters Turnout For Crucial Senate Race?

President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

 

SOURCE: NewsOne.com

Article Courtesy of NewsOne

First Picture Courtesy of Charles Eshelman and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Saul Loeb, Getty Images, and NewsOne

Video Courtesy of YouTube and NewsOne

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 3 days ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 4 days ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 4 days ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 5 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 5 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 5 days ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Nas & Kelis Reach New Child Custody…
 5 days ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 5 days ago
01.09.18
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She…
 5 days ago
01.09.18
Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star…
 5 days ago
01.09.18
Folks are Calling Ginuwine Trans-phobic for Not Kissing…
 6 days ago
01.09.18
H&M In Hot Water After Racially Insensitive Ad
 6 days ago
01.09.18
Try It! This Trippy Math Trick Has Most…
 1 week ago
01.08.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 1 week ago
01.04.18
Photos