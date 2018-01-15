Jennifer Hudson’s Ex Fiance David Otunga Cleared Of Domestic Abuse Charges

Police closed the investigation after Jennifer filed a police report in November.

The domestic abuse charges against David Otunga have been dropped, TMZ reports.

David and songstress Jennifer Hudson called it quits after 10 years together at the end of 2017. An intense custody battle ensued, with Jennifer raising domestic abuse claims against her former beau.

Back in November, Jennifer claimed David got angry with her, grabbed their son and shoved her out of their bedroom. She filed a report with local Illinois cops.

Now police have completed their investigating, deciding not to charge David in the incident.

David was also awarded temporary custody of their 8-year-old son due to Jennifer’s busy schedule.

