Future & Young Thug – “Mink Flow” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Future and Young Thug recently creating “All Dat Smoke” with their collaboration. Future and Thugger came together to enjoy their upper echelon surroundings in their visual for “Mink Flow.” Watch the Atlanta rappers vibe out in their exclusive furs for some mansion fun. watch the “Mink Flow” and expect beautiful women of different cultures and snakes throughout the video below. The “Mink Flow” track can be found on the “Super Slimey” duo project by the two Atlanta Stars.

