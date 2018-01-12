WTFasho LIL WAYNE: Maury Povich Offers DNA Test

Lil Wayne has an open invitation to The Maury Povich Show.

He’s offered the rapper to a free DNA test. Lil Wayne denies he fathered a 15-year-old boy named Dwayne Brown. However, the courts forced him to pay monthly child support of five-grand!

Povich tweeted, (quote) enough with this DNA drama. A DNA test is only a tweet away…Uncle Maury to the rescue! #YouAreNOTtheFather.” (The Blast)

Fasho Thoughts:

Keiotia Watson claims she slept with Lil Wayne when he toured in 2001.

Seems like those home DNA tests like 23 & Me could resolve the issue just as easily.

The Maury Show is still on? You know that he turns 79 years old next week?

Lil Wayne’s next paternity problem could happen the last weekend this month when he’s the musical guest at the so-called “Porn Oscars,” aka AVN Awards.

