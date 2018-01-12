WTFasho LIL WAYNE: Maury Povich Offers DNA Test

6 reads Leave a comment
Lil Wayne has an open invitation to The Maury Povich Show.
He’s offered the rapper to a free DNA test. Lil Wayne denies he fathered a 15-year-old boy named Dwayne Brown. However, the courts forced him to pay monthly child support of five-grand!
Povich tweeted, (quote) enough with this DNA drama. A DNA test is only a tweet away…Uncle Maury to the rescue! #YouAreNOTtheFather.” (The Blast)
Fasho Thoughts:
- Keiotia Watson claims she slept with Lil Wayne when he toured in 2001.
- Seems like those home DNA tests like 23 & Me could resolve the issue just as easily.
- The Maury Show is still on? You know that he turns 79 years old next week?
- We’d watch Lil Wayne dance around the stage like a maniac after learning “you’re not the father.”
- Lil Wayne’s next paternity problem could happen the last weekend this month when he’s the musical guest at the so-called “Porn Oscars,” aka AVN Awards.
