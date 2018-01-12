DONALD TRUMP: Denies Using Profanity to Describe Haiti, El Salvador

President Trump appears to be disputing the claim that he used to a derogatory term to describe Haiti, El Salvador and some African nations.

During a meeting in the Oval Office about protections for immigrants from these countries, President Trump reportedly said, “Why are we having all these people from [expletive]hole countries come here?” He then said the U.S. should accept more people from countries like Norway. Trump’s comment was immediately slammed by lawmakers and and people on social media. Early this morning, President Trump seemed to deny ever saying it. He tweeted, “The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA!”

Fasho Thoughts:

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is going to have her hands full with this one at the next press briefing.

is going to have her hands full with this one at the next press briefing. If Trump says something and there’s no recording of it, all he has to do is deny saying it.

This isn’t over yet.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: