“BLACK CARD REVOKED” New Television Game Show Hosted By Tony Rock

Posted 1 hour ago
Young Thug Private Birthday Celebration

During the Christmas Holiday’s we played a card game called “Black Card Revoked” and had a BLAST, now it looks like comedian Tony Rock is taking it to the living room screen.

BET Networks is bringing one of America’s hottest party games to colorful life with the announcement of the new game show series, “BLACK CARD REVOKED.” Based on the party game of the same name, the nostalgia-filled show will test players’ knowledge of the nuances of the African American perspective – from pop culture milestones and entertainment moments to historical facts and politics. Actor and comedian Tony Rock will host the series, bringing his signature quick-witted style to the game play and challenging the contestants. Production will kick off in Los Angeles later this month, and the twelve-episode series will premiere Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at 10 P.M. ET/PT on BET. Read More

Check out the sneak peek video below

