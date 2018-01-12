FOX Empire’s Jussie Smollett Finds “FREEDOM” : New Music Video

I guess Jamal is going to really step away from the shadows of his father Lucious and brother Hakeem to release his own Lion that is burning inside of his own Empire soul.

Congratulations are in order to Jussie Smollett today as he releases his first music project, and it comes in the form of a new music video tease titled “FREEDOM”.

According to Jussie

Check out the video below

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: