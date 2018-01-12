FOX Empire’s Jussie Smollett Finds “FREEDOM” : New Music Video

Photo by

FOX Empire’s Jussie Smollett Finds “FREEDOM” : New Music Video

Posted 1 hour ago
FOX's 'Empire' - Season Three

Source: FOX / Getty

I guess Jamal is going to really step away from the shadows of his father Lucious and brother Hakeem to release his own Lion that is burning inside of his own Empire soul.

Congratulations are in order to Jussie Smollett today as he releases his first music project, and it comes in the form of a new music video tease titled “FREEDOM”.

According to Jussie

This video is about love. I wanted to show two people doing the everyday things that every single couple does. I see nothing but beauty through the eyes of these characters we’ve created. I hope everyone else does as well. Love is freedom. Freedom is love.”

Check out the video below

