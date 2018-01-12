Kendu Issacs has allegedly claimed that his divorce from Mary J. Blige is not only keeping him from getting a job, but it has also made him sick, literally, to the point where he has been hospitalized.

However someone in Mary’s camp is allegedly coming to the defense of Mary J. Blige and saying hospitalized yeah right, Kendu checked out of his marriage YEARS ago.

A source exclusively tells lovebscott.com that Kendu (allegedly) had a long-term affair with his assistant that began around 2004-2005.

Three months after I started working with Mary, this was 2005. It was about 7:30am and Mary was off rehearsing for a small show. I was at the house in Saddle River, New Jersey. It was like 14º that morning. One of Mary’s new songs that she had just finished recording for the ‘Breakthrough’ album was pumping through the house. I went down the hall to ask Kendu for something, and I saw him in his underwear — and I saw [his assistant] pulling his c*ck out. They didn’t see me, but I felt bad for what I just saw. I was new so I just left it alone.

