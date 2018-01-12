Diet Coke Announces New Flavors, New Can Designs

(RNN) – Diet Coke is getting a makeover.

Alongside a sleek new look, Coca-Cola is launching four new flavors.

Diet Coke lovers will now have the choice of Ginger Lime, Feisty Cherry, Zesty Blood Orange and Twisted Mango.

Coke already offered cherry and lime flavors in diet form but said it has cranked up the volume in the new flavors.

Cherry and lime in their original diet form are still available.

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Jonathan Brady – PA Images and Getty Images

Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

