Fasho Movies Opening This Week!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 30 mins ago
THE COMMUTER (Action / Thriller)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? A businessman is caught up in a criminal conspiracy during his daily commute home.

WHO’S IN IT? Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Jonathan Banks, Sam Neill, Elizabeth McGovern

TRIVIA:

  • Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson also co-starred in The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2.
  • Jaume Collet-Serra also directed Liam Neeson in the action-thrillers UnknownNon-Stop and Run All Night.
  • Liam Neeson’s voice is available on the navigation app Waze.

THE COMMUTER: Michael (Liam Neeson) questions a fellow passenger. OC: … in your seats. :34

    

PROUD MARY (Action)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? The life of a hitwoman is turned around when she meets a young boy.

WHO’S IN IT? Taraji P. Henson, Neal McDonough, Danny Glover, Xander Berkeley

TRIVIA:

  • “Proud Mary” is the name of a song by Creedence Clearwater Revival.
  • Taraji also played a hit woman in Smokin’ Aces (2006).
  • The budget was $14 million.

Taraji P. Henson talks about her character in Proud Mary. OC: …action. :13

 

  

PADDINGTON 2 (Family)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? Paddington, now happily settled with the Brown family, picks up a series of odd jobs to buy the perfect present for his Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday, only for the gift to be stolen.

WHO’S IN IT? Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Jim BroadbentHugh Grant, Brendan Gleeson, voice of Ben Whishaw

TRIVIA:

  • The first Paddington movie came out in 2015. It made $168 million worldwide.
  • Nicole Kidman, who was in the first film, will not reprise her role.
  • A third film in the series is already in the works.

 

PADDINGTON 2: Paddington (Ben Whishaw) tells Mr. Brown (Hugh Bonneville) he’s in great shape for a man his age. :32

 

 

Photos