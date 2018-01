The 60th annual Grammy Awards are right around the corner, and a few nominees have just being added to the performance bill.

Bruno Mars and Cardi B just dropped the audio and visual for “Finesse (Remix)l,” and they are already taking it to the big stage. They’ll be joining Childish Gambino, Philly native P!nk, and many more.

Also joining them on stage is first time nominee SZA.

The Grammys air Sunday, January 28th on CBS

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: