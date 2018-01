I’m loving seeing happy Kanye. He’s been out in world smiling so much, called a fan that’s in the hospital for cancer, and now we see him in DC at the Museum of African American history. Looked like a family affair with him, his dad, and let me know if you see any other familiar faces.

Is this the old Kanye?

I’m just waiting for new music.

