Kevin Gates Is A Free Man

This time without any warrants waiting for him.

“Gates served 9 months of a 30-month sentence, and was released from an Illinois state prison on parole. As we first reported, he’ll be on mandatory supervision and can’t possess any firearms.

The rapper was also released from custody last year in Florida — after doing time for kicking a woman at one of his concerts — but was immediately re-arrested for an outstanding warrant in Illinois for a weapons charge.”

The rapper wasted no time before hopping on the gram

