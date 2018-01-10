Birthday Bash ATL The Heavyweights of HIP HOP Live in Concert

Birthday Bash ATL The Heavyweights of HIP HOP Live in Concert

Photo by Birthday Bash ATL The Heavyweights of HIP HOP Live in Concert

JustAsh
Home > JustAsh

Kevin Gates Is A Free Man

Written By: ashmac

Posted 1 hour ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
Birthday Bash ATL The Heavyweights of HIP HOP Live in Concert

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

This time without any warrants waiting for him.

“Gates served 9 months of a 30-month sentence, and was released from an Illinois state prison on parole. As we first reported, he’ll be on mandatory supervision and can’t possess any firearms.

The rapper was also released from custody last year in Florida — after doing time for kicking a woman at one of his concerts — but was immediately re-arrested for an outstanding warrant in Illinois for a weapons charge.”

The rapper wasted no time before hopping on the gram

A post shared by Kevin Gates (@iamkevingates) on

 

Are you looking forward to him dropping new music?

ashmac , Just Ash , Just in , Kevin Gates , This Just In

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 17 hours ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 17 hours ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 17 hours ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Nas & Kelis Reach New Child Custody…
 17 hours ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 22 hours ago
01.09.18
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She…
 23 hours ago
01.09.18
Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star…
 23 hours ago
01.09.18
Folks are Calling Ginuwine Trans-phobic for Not Kissing…
 2 days ago
01.09.18
H&M In Hot Water After Racially Insensitive Ad
 2 days ago
01.09.18
Try It! This Trippy Math Trick Has Most…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 6 days ago
01.04.18
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 1 week ago
01.03.18
Trending
Trending
Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased
 1 week ago
01.01.18
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 3 weeks ago
12.21.17
Photos