Taraji P. Henson Lights It Up In ‘Proud Mary’

We love her as Cookie Lyon in the Fox television show Empire and as Yvette in Baby Boy, but you’re sure to love Taraji P. Henson in her new action-packed film, Proud Mary.

“It is a proud moment for me. It’s a movie about this woman, Proud Mary, who is trying to do the best she can with the cards that life dealt her,” explained Henson. “She’s been hired by the Black Mafia, Black Mob family…But when the audience meets her she’s at a crossroads because one of her kills leaves a kid an orphan. You start to see this cold killer start t have a conscience.”

Henson doesn’t only star in the film, but she executive produces it as well. However, executive producing can be a challenge at times. “Well you know I have a business hat on,” explained Henson. “I was trying so hard to get songs on the soundtrack and you know and you got to beg and use your connections.

Catch Proud Mary in theaters Friday, January 12, 2018.

