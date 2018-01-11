Russ Parr Morning Show
Home > Russ Parr Morning Show

Taraji P. Henson Lights It Up In ‘Proud Mary’

Written By: RPMS Staff

Posted 32 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

We love her as Cookie Lyon in the Fox television show Empire and as Yvette in Baby Boy, but you’re sure to love Taraji P. Henson in her new action-packed film, Proud Mary.

“It is a proud moment for me. It’s a movie about this woman, Proud Mary, who is trying to do the best she can with the cards that life dealt her,” explained Henson. “She’s been hired by the Black Mafia, Black Mob family…But when the audience meets her she’s at a crossroads because one of her kills leaves a kid an orphan. You start to see this cold killer start t have a conscience.”

Henson doesn’t only star in the film, but she executive produces it as well. However, executive producing can be a challenge at times. “Well you know I have a business hat on,” explained Henson. “I was trying so hard to get songs on the soundtrack and you know and you got to beg and use your connections.

Catch Proud Mary in theaters Friday, January 12, 2018.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show  On Facebook Too!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 33 mins ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 34 mins ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Nas & Kelis Reach New Child Custody…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Folks are Calling Ginuwine Trans-phobic for Not Kissing…
 2 days ago
01.09.18
H&M In Hot Water After Racially Insensitive Ad
 2 days ago
01.09.18
Try It! This Trippy Math Trick Has Most…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 7 days ago
01.04.18
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 1 week ago
01.03.18
Photos