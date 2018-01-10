Cincy
Cincinnati Basketball Jersey Causes Outrage!!!

The Kings Local School District is Under Fire After Bball Jersey Uniforms Cause Controversy

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
The Superintendent of the Kings Local School District says he is outraged over some students basketball Jerseys.

He said, “We have got to do better”

People were upset with the recreational basketball  teams name, which is called “Wet Dream Team” parents were offended and voiced their concerns.

Photos appeared online showing  their jerseys had thinly veiled racial slurs such as “Knee Grow” and “Coon.”

#WTFasho this is just sad, that we are living in a world that teens would do something like this. I’m at a lost of words! (WCPO)

