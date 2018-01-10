Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

TEACHER ARRESTED: Video Causes Outrage [VIDEO]

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment

A Louisiana school teacher was handcuffed and dragged out of a school board meeting after she questioned the decision to give the superintendent a raise, and video of the incident has sparked outrage.

Deyshia Hargrave, an English teacher at a middle school in Kaplan, Louisiana, spoke out against the superintendent’s proposed raise. Moments later, a deputy asked her to sit down or be removed, but Hargrave decided to leave on her own. But then the deputy followed her into the hallway where he pulled her down to the floor and handcuffed her. The entire incident was captured on video and quickly went viral.

Hargrave was hit with multiple charges including resisting arrest, but the city attorney’s office said they reviewed the video and won’t be prosecuting the case. (ABC News)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • All she did was question the superintendent’s proposed contract. She never even raised her voice. She shouldn’t have been asked to leave.
  • The deputy was probably bored just standing around and was looking for something to do.
  • One of the board members later said that he thought the teacher was treated that way because she’s a woman.
  • The teacher should definitely sue the police officer and the school district.
Causes , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , outrage , teacher arrested , VIDEO

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 10 hours ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 10 hours ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 10 hours ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Nas & Kelis Reach New Child Custody…
 10 hours ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 16 hours ago
01.09.18
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She…
 16 hours ago
01.09.18
Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star…
 17 hours ago
01.09.18
Folks are Calling Ginuwine Trans-phobic for Not Kissing…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
H&M In Hot Water After Racially Insensitive Ad
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Try It! This Trippy Math Trick Has Most…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 6 days ago
01.04.18
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 1 week ago
01.03.18
Trending
Trending
Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased
 1 week ago
01.01.18
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 3 weeks ago
12.21.17
Photos