TEACHER ARRESTED: Video Causes Outrage [VIDEO]

A Louisiana school teacher was handcuffed and dragged out of a school board meeting after she questioned the decision to give the superintendent a raise, and video of the incident has sparked outrage.

Deyshia Hargrave, an English teacher at a middle school in Kaplan, Louisiana, spoke out against the superintendent’s proposed raise. Moments later, a deputy asked her to sit down or be removed, but Hargrave decided to leave on her own. But then the deputy followed her into the hallway where he pulled her down to the floor and handcuffed her. The entire incident was captured on video and quickly went viral.

Hargrave was hit with multiple charges including resisting arrest, but the city attorney’s office said they reviewed the video and won’t be prosecuting the case. (ABC News)

Fasho Thoughts:

All she did was question the superintendent’s proposed contract. She never even raised her voice. She shouldn’t have been asked to leave.

The deputy was probably bored just standing around and was looking for something to do.

One of the board members later said that he thought the teacher was treated that way because she’s a woman.

The teacher should definitely sue the police officer and the school district.

