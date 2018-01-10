Fasho Celebrity News
G-EAZY: Splits From H&M, Too

Posted 2 hours ago
Rapper G-Eazy has left H&M just like The Weeknd before him.

The retailer came under heavy fire for an ad showing a young black child wearing a hoodie with the words “COOLEST MONKEY IN THE JUNGLE.” G-Eazy had plans to partner with H&M, but he’s cut short that collaboration. The designs were scheduled to arrive in stores the first of March.

He said on Instagram, “I was genuinely excited about launching my upcoming line with H&M. Unfortunately, after seeing the disturbing image yesterday, my excitement over our global campaign quickly evaporated.” (E! News)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • G-Eazy will likely make a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend when his girlfriend Halsey performs. They have a hit with “Him & I.”
  • The Weeknd split with H&M and others like Diddy and LeBron James have expressed their outrage at the ad.
  • On Monday, H&M Media Relations apologized but it was a dollar short and a day late.
