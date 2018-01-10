Watch Damon Dash’s ‘Honor Up’ Movie Trailer Starring Cam’ron (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingshow

Dame Dash has been on the film scene before in his entertainment career, so it was only a matter of time before he returned with a new project. Dame Dash Present’s “Honor Up” to the world and the big screen. The “Honor Up” Movie is starring Cam’ron, Murda mook, The L.O.X., and Stacey Dash also executive produced by Kanye West was released in only certain cities recently and now gearing up for the big lights due to it’s success. Look for “Honor Up” in select theaters near you and On Demand. Watch the trailer below.

