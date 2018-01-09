News
Bahi Cosmetics Is Taking Over The Beauty Industry With Their Attentive Approach To Skincare

Danielle Bahi is treating your skin to some new ingredients

Confidence is everything

At only 21 years old, Danielle Bahi is on a mission to completely disrupt everything we thought we knew about the beauty industry. With bragging rights as both a licensed esthetician and makeup artist, Bahi knew that a paraben-free, vegan collection was the way to go for living a clean life. This founder was born on the Ivory Coast of Africa and came to the United States when she was 7-years-old–she started the organic and cruelty-free company in her college dorm room just over two years ago. In that short time, the company has pages full of testimonies that prove just how powerful makeup can be when it’s made with the right ingredients. Danielle was tired of Black women being confined to one category when it came to buying makeup, so she took matters into her own hands.

Bahi soaps are made of natural ingredients like olive, sunflower, almond and hazelnut oils, and the brand even sells lashes that are made of a cruelty-free, silky synthetic blend. Some knowledge the young creator got from her grandma has made it’s way to being Bahi Cosmetics’ entire mission: if you can’t pronounce the ingredient or purchase it in a normal store, it shouldn’t be on your skin.

In an interview with Forbes, Bahi spoke on who she targets when it comes to making her products: “We don’t have a target market — which is part of the beauty of our company. We believe everyone should be able to use the products and feel comfortable using them. I want to empower others across the world to have more confidence in their skin.” And the brand is doing just that. Their Sunflower Sweets Serum alone has helped men and women everywhere achieve clear, glowing skin. That product in particular got a huge co-sign from beauty vlogger NikkieTutorials raved about it in a video that now has nearly 4 million views.

Be sure to check out Bahi Cosmetics for yourself.

