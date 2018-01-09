BLACK EYED PEAS: “Street” Cred [VIDEO]

The Black Eyed Peas are getting back to their roots with “Street Livin’,” the politically charged first single from their multi-media package Masters of the Sun.

will.i.am‘s crew says the song highlights four issues affecting communities of color — police brutality, prison reform, gun reform and immigration. Those all play into Masters, a graphic novel that ties into an augmented reality app. That app, set for release this month, features appearances by stars like Jamie Foxx, Jaden Smith, Queen Latifah and Rakim.

Fasho Thoughts:

This is a long way from the Fergie years.

years. Even “Where Is the Love” had its socially conscious side.

As long as the songs are catchy, people will come along.

This app sounds interesting — and will.i.am always swings for the fences.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: