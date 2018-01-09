Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

WIZ KHALIFA, T.I.: Trophy-Winners!!!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 4 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

Now that the Golden Globes are over, let’s talk about another awards show that went down this week. Wiz KhalifaT.I. and Josh Smith were among the names celebrated at the Developing Options Awards Banquet.

The Southern California event, created by Eugene “Big U” Henley, is about honoring people who make a difference in the community. Wiz took home the Epic Man of the Year Award for multiple donations totaling $100,000. T.I. was named University Iron Man after donating a new football field to Crenshaw High School. Josh Smith took home the Baller-Shot Caller award for hooking up Snoop Dogg‘s youth football league and Crenshaw High’s football team with new uniforms.

Other artists honored include Nipsey Hussle, who got the Business Cluster Leadershiptrophy for spearheading educational classes, and Trinidad James, who took home the First Class award after spending thousands on clothes and shoes for more than 400 inner-city kids.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • More awards should focus on doing good rather than just being popular. This is a big step in the right direction.
  • Trinidad James is still around?
  • Where was Chance during all this? We’re hard-pressed to think of another artist who does so much for his hometown.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , t.i. , trophy , winners , wiz khalifa

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Folks are Calling Ginuwine Trans-phobic for Not Kissing…
 15 hours ago
01.09.18
H&M In Hot Water After Racially Insensitive Ad
 15 hours ago
01.09.18
Try It! This Trippy Math Trick Has Most…
 2 days ago
01.08.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 5 days ago
01.04.18
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 6 days ago
01.03.18
Trending
Trending
Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased
 1 week ago
01.01.18
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 3 weeks ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 3 weeks ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 3 weeks ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Photos