WIZ KHALIFA, T.I.: Trophy-Winners!!!

Now that the Golden Globes are over, let’s talk about another awards show that went down this week. Wiz Khalifa, T.I. and Josh Smith were among the names celebrated at the Developing Options Awards Banquet.

The Southern California event, created by Eugene “Big U” Henley, is about honoring people who make a difference in the community. Wiz took home the Epic Man of the Year Award for multiple donations totaling $100,000. T.I. was named University Iron Man after donating a new football field to Crenshaw High School. Josh Smith took home the Baller-Shot Caller award for hooking up Snoop Dogg‘s youth football league and Crenshaw High’s football team with new uniforms.

Other artists honored include Nipsey Hussle, who got the Business Cluster Leadershiptrophy for spearheading educational classes, and Trinidad James, who took home the First Class award after spending thousands on clothes and shoes for more than 400 inner-city kids.

Fasho Thoughts:

More awards should focus on doing good rather than just being popular. This is a big step in the right direction.

Trinidad James is still around?

Where was Chance during all this? We’re hard-pressed to think of another artist who does so much for his hometown.

