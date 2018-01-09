Stedman Graham: Oprah Winfrey “Would Absolutely” Run for President

Photo by

Stedman Graham: Oprah Winfrey “Would Absolutely” Run for President

Moet & Chandon At The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Inside

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Following her stirring Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech at Sunday’s 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony, Oprah Winfrey reignited speculation she was considering a run for the White House in 2020. Of course, the famous television host, actress, and producer didn’t explicitly say she would be running for president at any point during the speech, but her sermon-like appraisal of the #MeToo movement certainly stirred the idea online. So did comments made by her longtime partner Stedman Graham, who spoke with the Los Angeles Times later that evening.

“It’s up to the people,” he told the paper when asked about Winfrey’s political ambitions (or lack thereof) following her acceptance speech. Even so, he continued, “She would absolutely do it” if the circumstances for such a career change proved possible. Oprah herself didn’t comment on the subject to the Times or any other outlet, yet the topic was definitely on everyone’s minds, thanks to master of ceremonies Seth Meyers’ opening monologue.

 

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of Ralf-Finn Hestoft and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Michael Kovac and Getty Images

