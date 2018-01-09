Boosie Badazz – “Heartless Hearts” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Boosie Badazz takes a more gloomy approach with the song Heartless Hearts leading into the video where he drives into the forest to show express what lies on his heart dressed in black and white. Boosie Badazz”s Heartless Hearts track can be found on his most recent project titled “BooPac” is a Tupac Shakur inspired album hints the name. Watch Boosie Leave his sentiments through out his verse in front of a casket in the Samir Urbina Directed video below.

