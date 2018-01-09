Boosie Badazz – “Heartless Hearts” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

6 reads Leave a comment
Boosie Badazz takes a more gloomy approach with the song Heartless Hearts leading into the video where he drives into the forest to show express what lies on his heart dressed in black and white. Boosie Badazz”s Heartless Hearts track can be found on his most recent project titled “BooPac” is a Tupac Shakur inspired album hints the name. Watch Boosie Leave his sentiments through out his verse in front of a casket in the Samir Urbina Directed video below.
10 Photos That Prove Black (Men) Don't Crack
10 photos Launch gallery
10 Photos That Prove Black (Men) Don't Crack
1. Pharrell WilliamsSource:Getty 1 of 10
2. Andre 3000Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. Q-TipSource:Getty 3 of 10
4. Marlon WayansSource:Getty 4 of 10
5. NasSource:Getty 5 of 10
6. Larenz TateSource:Getty 6 of 10
7. Boris KodjoeSource:Getty 7 of 10
8. Michael EalySource:Getty 8 of 10
9. Will SmithSource:Getty 9 of 10
10. Morris ChestnutSource:Getty 10 of 10
Follow The Crown :
http://www.Twitter.com/TheKingSharif
http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif
http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingSharif
Snapchat – KingSharifSnaps
comments – Add Yours