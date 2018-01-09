Who Was Tupac Shakur?

Tupac Shakur (also known as 2Pac and Makaveli) was a rapper and activist who died in 1996, at the age of 25, after a fatal shooting in Las Vegas, NV. His legacy consisted of:
- Studying at the Baltimore School of Arts
- Signing to Suge Knight’s label “Death Row” while in prison
- Selling over 100 million records worldwide
- Influencing many of today’s rappers
- Sparking conversation about urban youth, poverty, police brutality and corruption
- Later being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
2Pac Facts:
- Tupac was born in East Harlem, New York on June 16, 1971
- Tupac’s birth name was Lesane Parish Crooks, but his mom changed it to Tupac when she joined the Black Panther Party
- Tupac’s mom name was Afeni Shakur (who died May 2, 2016)
- The name “Shakur” is Arabic and means thankful to God
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Discography (Before He Died):
- 2Pacalypse Now – 1991
- Strictly 4 My N.I.G.G.A.Z… – 1993
- Me Against The World – 1995
- All Eyez On Me – 1996
Tupac’s camp would go on to release over a dozen more projects after the artist’s death, such as The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory, R U Still Down? (Remember Me), and Until the End of Time. The person said to have killed Tupac was Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, the man that Tupac and his Death Row crew jumped at the MGM, after the Mike Tyson fight. A biopic based on the rise and fall of the artist, appropriately titled “All Eyez On Me,” was released in 2017. Having been deceased for over 21 years so far, his name is still as relevant as the struggles he spoke so boldly about. Rappers like Kodak Black (titled his 2016 mixtape “Lil B.I.G. Pac”) and Boosie BadAzz (titled his 2017 album “BooPac”) are still keeping Pac’s name alive–and so are the fans on social media.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
21 Facts You Might Not Have Known About Tupac Shakur
21 Facts You Might Not Have Known About Tupac Shakur
1. While at a hotel with his ex-wife, Keisha Morris, the room they were in caught fire. Reportedly, “Tupac was disappointed in her and told her he couldn’t trust her because she didn’t stay with him to fight the fire.”Source:Getty 1 of 20
2. Tupac bought Biggie Smalls his first Rolex.Source:Instagram 2 of 20
3. His mom originally named him Lesane Parish Crooks.Source:Getty 3 of 20
4. Tupac’s mom, Afeni Shakur, was a Black Panther, in jail on bombing charges at the time of her pregnancy with the rapper.Source:Getty 4 of 20
5. Tupac was homeless when he first moved to California, living in different shelters for approximately two years.Source:Getty 5 of 20
6. Tupac was a really big fan of actor Jim Carrey.Source:Getty 6 of 20
7. Though Tupac is known for representing the West Coast, he was actually born on the East side of Harlem.Source:Getty 7 of 20
8. Tupac once cried after talking to Maya Angelou on the set of “Poetic Justice.”Source:Getty 8 of 20
9. When marrying Keisha Morris, the priest got to the part where he states “with all your worldly possessions…” Tupac interrupted, letting the priest know: “Well, Keisha can’t have my pool table or my big screen TV.”Source:Getty 9 of 20
10. During an altercation in 1993, Tupac shot two policemen – one in the leg and the other in the butt. Charges against the rapper were later dropped.Source:Getty 10 of 20
11. Tupac and Fredo Starr met at the premiere of “Sunset Park.”Source:Getty 11 of 20
12. Mike Dyson says that during Tupac’s final hours on Earth, “Vincent” by Don Maclean was played repetitively.Source:Getty 12 of 20
13. He and Jada Pinkett Smith once kissed to see if they had any chemistry – but according to Jada, “It had to be the most disgusting kiss for us both.”Source:Getty 13 of 20
14. When he was a kid, his friends gave him clothes for Christmas and birthdays. They knew he was struggling with poverty.Source:Instagram 14 of 20
15. Tupac spent 15 days in prison after punching “Menace II Society” director Allen Hughes in the face. He was later replaced by Lorenz Tate. Witnesses say it was more like Hughes was fighting 30 people, referring to Tupac’s entourage who was allegedly jumping him.Source:Instagram 15 of 20
16. When he died, he was engaged to actress Kidada Jones.Source:Instagram 16 of 20
17. After he finished writing his legendary track “Dear Mama,” it is said that he called Jada Pinkett and told her, “I wrote this song about our mothers and I want you to hear it.”Source:Instagram 17 of 20
18. Tupac got his last name from his stepfather, Mutulu Shakur.Source:Instagram 18 of 20
19. While attending the Baltimore School for the Arts, he studied drama, took ballet classes, and rapped under the alias MC New York.Source:Instagram 19 of 20
20. Tupac reportedly had sex with almost all of the women in his x-rated music video “How Do U Want It,” then passed out from exhaustion.Source:Getty 20 of 20