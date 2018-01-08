WTFasho TRAVEL NIGHTMARE: JFK Airport Flooded By Burst Pipe

There were more headaches for travelers at one of the country’s busiest airports.

Following days of delays and cancellations due to record-breaking cold and a blizzard in the Northeast, a water main break burst inside New York’s J.F.K. International Airport on Sunday, flooding the terminal and forcing travelers to evacuate into the cold. International flights to the airport were temporarily suspended and passengers who had already arrived were diverted to other terminals. Equipment had to be shut down and passengers were unable to retrieve their luggage. Others were stuck waiting on planes for hours.

Operations are getting back to normal today but there are still delays. (CBS News)

Fasho Thoughts:

The last four days at JFK have been a nightmare for travelers.

You can’t do anything about the weather, but the terminal problems should never have happened.

When you travel through some parts of the country in the winter, you have to expect the possibility of some delays.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: