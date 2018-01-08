TRUMP TOWER: Fire At The Trumps!!!

Fire broke out this morning at Trump Tower in New York City, drawing a huge emergency response from firefighters and police.

The FDNY received a call just before 7 a.m. about a fire at the skyscraper. More than 100 firefighters rushed to the scene as smoke billowed out from the roof. President Trumpand his family have a penthouse apartment at the building but were not there at the time. The FDNY says it was started by “a small electrical fire in a cooling tower on the roof.” One firefighter sustained minor injuries when he was struck by falling debris. The fire was extinguished after about an hour.

President Trump’s son Eric Trump later tweeted his thanks to the FDNY saying, “The New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job. The men and women of the #FDNY are true heroes and deserve our most sincere thanks and praise!” (Fox News)

Fasho Thoughts:

Witnesses saw the smoke and immediately went on Twitter to report a fire at Trump Tower.

The building was never evacuated.

The building is heavily secured, so if anyone was ever in danger they would have been evacuated.

