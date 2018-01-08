Justin Timberlake – “Filthy” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

The Man Of The Woods, Justin Timberlake is back on the music scene ready to get “Filthy.” JT has leaked his new futuristic video which he takes on the role of Steve Jobs and kicks off his new invention turned robot that joins Justin Timberlake’s movement. The Robot is also found showcasing his dance moves and entertaining dancers alongside JT via the stage. Watch the video below.

75th Annual Golden Globe Awards 15 photos Launch gallery 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards 1. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 1 of 15 2. NBC's '75th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet Arrivals Source:Getty 2 of 15 3. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 3 of 15 4. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 4 of 15 5. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 5 of 15 6. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 6 of 15 7. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 7 of 15 8. NBC's '75th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Arrivals Source:Getty 8 of 15 9. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 9 of 15 10. NBC's '75th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet Arrivals Source:Getty 10 of 15 11. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 11 of 15 12. NBC's '75th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet Arrivals Source:Getty 12 of 15 13. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 13 of 15 14. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 14 of 15 15. NBC's '75th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet Arrivals Source:Getty 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Follow The Crown:

http://www.Twitter.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingSharif

Snapchat – KingSharifSnaps