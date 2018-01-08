Justin Timberlake – “Filthy” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

1 reads Leave a comment
The Man Of The Woods, Justin Timberlake is back on the music scene ready to get “Filthy.” JT has leaked his new futuristic video which he takes on the role of Steve Jobs and kicks off his new invention turned robot that joins Justin Timberlake’s movement. The Robot is also found showcasing his dance moves and entertaining dancers alongside JT via the stage. Watch the video below.
75th Annual Golden Globe Awards
15 photos Launch gallery
75th Annual Golden Globe Awards
1. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 1 of 15
2. NBC's '75th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet ArrivalsSource:Getty 2 of 15
3. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 3 of 15
4. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 4 of 15
5. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 5 of 15
6. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 6 of 15
7. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 7 of 15
8. NBC's '75th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 8 of 15
9. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 9 of 15
10. NBC's '75th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet ArrivalsSource:Getty 10 of 15
11. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 11 of 15
12. NBC's '75th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet ArrivalsSource:Getty 12 of 15
13. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 13 of 15
14. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 14 of 15
15. NBC's '75th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet ArrivalsSource:Getty 15 of 15
Follow The Crown:
http://www.Twitter.com/TheKingSharif
http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif
http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingSharif
Snapchat – KingSharifSnaps
comments – Add Yours