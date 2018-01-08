Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Justin Timberlake – “Filthy” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Written By: Sharif D.King

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

The Man Of The Woods, Justin Timberlake is back on the music scene ready to get “Filthy.” JT has leaked his new futuristic video which he takes on the role of Steve Jobs and kicks off his new invention turned robot that joins Justin Timberlake’s  movement. The Robot is also found showcasing his dance moves and entertaining dancers alongside JT via the stage. Watch the video below.

 

 

NBC's '75th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Arrivals

75th Annual Golden Globe Awards

15 photos Launch gallery

75th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Continue reading 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards

75th Annual Golden Globe Awards

 

Follow The Crown:

http://www.Twitter.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingSharif

Snapchat – KingSharifSnaps

"Filthy" , Justin Timberlake , King Sharif , Kingin Forever , Man Of The Woods , pop , rnb , Sharif D. King , Sharif D. King Show , The Crown Life , The Crown Life Tour , The Royal Takeover

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Try It! This Trippy Math Trick Has Most…
 22 hours ago
01.08.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 4 days ago
01.04.18
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 5 days ago
01.03.18
Trending
Trending
Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased
 1 week ago
01.01.18
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 3 weeks ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 3 weeks ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 3 weeks ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Photos