Letterman Netflix series gets Obama as first guest: See trailer

Ready for your first look at David Letterman’s new talk show?

Above is the first teaser trailer for the series, titled My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

That title suggests a show that’s setting a high bar for booking celebrities with name recognization and Letterman’s first guest certainly qualifies: The show will launch with the first post-presidency TV talk show interview with Barack Obama.

So the hour-long premiere will have two firsts: The former CBS Late Show host emerging from retirement and the former president giving his first on-camera talk-show chat of the Trump era.

