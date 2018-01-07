9 O'Clock News
76ers Legend Julius “Dr J” Erving Taken To Hospital

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
76ers legend, Julius “Dr J” Irving was taken to the hospital Friday night during the Sixers game vs the Detroit Pistons.

The reason for the hospital evaluation nor the name of the hospital have not been released. He was expected to be released Friday night/Saturday morning.

“Erving was taken out of a suite at the Wells Fargo Center in a wheelchair, according to people attending tonight’s match-up between the Sixers and the Detroit Pistons. Before the game began, Erving rang the ceremonial opening bell during the pre-game activities to commemorate his iconic dunk over the Lakers’ Michael Cooper 35 years ago.”

We will keep you updated with any more info and keep the Doc in your prayers!

Source: NBC 10

 

