Khloe Kardashian Plans to Give Birth to Her and Tristan Thompson's Baby in Cleveland

Photo by

Khloe Kardashian Plans to Give Birth to Her and Tristan Thompson’s Baby in Cleveland

Posted 2 hours ago
Khloé Kardashian during an appearance on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

CLEVELAND – Khloe Kardashian says she is planning to welcome her first child with Tristan Thompson into the world in Cleveland.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, the reality star announced she will have her baby in Cleveland with her family by her side in the delivery room.

The baby is expected this spring, possibly in April, while the Cavs are still in season. Kimmel asked Kardashian: if Thompson has a game on the day of her delivery, would she expect him to miss the game?

“I haven’t said that but kind of assumed it was known,” she said.

 

READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of WENN and WENN.com

Video Courtesy of YouTube, ABC, and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

Photos